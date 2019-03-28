NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Human Rights Watch: Dadaab refugee camp should remain

March 28, 2019
Campaign group Human Rights Watch says Kenya should abandon renewed plans to shut the vast Dadaab refugee camp, which houses about 250,000 Somalis.

The group argues that the Somalis would face violence and persecution if they were sent home. Human Rights Watch says it has seen documents from the Kenyan authorities saying they want to close the camp by August because of security concerns.

Many of the Somalis in the Dadaab complex have lived there for nearly 30 years, after fleeing civil war which broke out in 1991. -BBC Africa

