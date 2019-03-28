Coca-Cola supports Cyclone Idai disaster relief efforts

The Coca-Cola Company, its local bottling partners and The Coca-Cola Foundation are providing disaster relief assistance to communities impacted by Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

The philanthropic arm of The Coca-Cola Company, The Coca-Cola Foundation, today pledged Sh100 million (US$1 million) to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and Save the Children. The funds will go toward emergency food and shelter for survivors across the three countries, including thousands who have been displaced from their homes.

“The United Nations predicts this may be one of the worst weather-related disasters to hit the Southern Hemisphere,” said Helen Smith Price, President of The Coca-Cola Foundation. “We are concerned about the communities impacted by Cyclone Idai, and we are using our resources to support immediate relief and recovery efforts,” she added.

Additionally, the company and its local bottling partners – Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (Mozambique), Delta Corporation (Zimbabwe), Mutare Bottling Company (Zimbabwe), Schweppes Zimbabwe and Castel Malawi Limited, have made in-kind donations totalling over Sh20 million (US$200,000), which include bottles of water, logistic support and donations from employees in the region.

Having operated in the region for over 80 years, the Coca-Cola system is a committed partner to the communities it serves. During this critical period, Coca-Cola remains dedicated to supporting those individuals affected by this natural disaster.