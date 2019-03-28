Kenya ‘offers Uganda land to build dry port’

Kenya has offered landlocked Uganda land to build a dry port in Naivasha town, Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has said.

Mr Museveni is currently in Kenya for talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta aimed at boosting ties between between the neighbouring states.

The two leaders have visited the port in Mombasa, and travelling to Nairobi by train on the newly built Standard Gauge Rail (SGR) – the biggest infrastructure project in Kenya since independence. Mr Museveni has been tweeting about his talks with Mr Kenyatta. -BBC Africa