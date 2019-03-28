Gabon sack coach cousin dissolves national team

Gabon Sports Minister Alain Claude Billie-By-Nze has announced the sacking of their national team head coach Daniel Cousin and dissolved the entire team after they failed to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

Gabon surprisingly finished third in Group C of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Afcon qualifiers, behind group leaders Mali and second placed Burundi who qualified for the continental event for the first time in history.

The West Africans despite enjoying the services of Arsenal star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang only managed eight points from six group matches where they won two matches, drew two and lost two.

Coach Cousin who played for the country as a striker until 2014, had an illustrious career as a player, plying trade for European sides Hull City, Rangers, Lens and Le Mans among others, but his coaching career seem to have had a false start as he had just been in charge of the team for one year.