Giant Sacco seeks to find lost glory in industry

Harambee Sacco Savings and Credit Society has embarked on a journey to revitalise their operations, CEO George Ochiri has said.

One of the country’s premier savings organisations which draws a bulk of its membership from the disciplined forces and units under the Office of the President lost its glamour in the 1990s after mismanagement and slow response to the business environment has had to contend with vagaries of harsh conditions in society.

Currently placed at fifth place in the Sacco league, Harambee believes that the realisation of the true state of affairs in the industry, that has been created by the also response to technological uptake of essential auxiliary services and technology.

“We have lots of land across the country that we shall be disposing of. We are lucky to have members spread across the country, but we are lagging behind our peers in the country. We had a slow growth in the 1990s, but now, we are destined to regain our lost glory,” said Ochiri.

Ochiri said that over the years, they have been slow to digitise and even change their revenue stream, something that others in the industry have taken with urgency to outsmart them. “We have areas that we are putting focus on, which means that there will be more training of staff involved and regularised communication between the members and the Sacco.

On top of theta, we have even established a business development department and others,” said Ochiri. With a membership of 80,0000, Harambee Sacco has the chance to punch above its weight, something Ochiri says they want to capitalise on to reinvent itself in business even as vagaries like fraud, bankers’ cheques theft and confidence among the members.

“As a step forward, we are working on a renewed customer delight, record keeping and staff happiness. We shall be offering a voluntary retirement scheme in a move that will reduce our employee headcount by 20, while at the same time, injecting new talent to the workforce.

“WE have land in several place in the country and already we have started off by selling off a piece of land in Kanyakwar, Kisumu and these are the assets that we shall let go to allow us raise some working cash. There are also other revenue lines that we shall be introducing in the near-future and this will turn around of business concept,” Ochiri said.