Manchester United confirmed Ole Gunnar Solskajer

Manchester United have confirmed Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s appointment as their permanent manager on a three-year contract.

The Norwegian has overseen a dramatic transformation in United’s fortunes since taking temporary charge, following Jose Mourinho’s sacking in December, and the club have rewarded him for his work over the past three-and-a-half months by handing him the job on a full-time basis. The deal ties Solskjaer – who will hold a press conference this afternoon – to the club until June 2022.



