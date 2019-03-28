EMOOURERIOSIEK

Manchester United confirmed Ole Gunnar Solskajer

Manchester United confirmed Ole Gunnar Solskajer | Photo courtesy

Manchester United have confirmed Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s appointment as their permanent manager on a three-year contract.

The Norwegian has overseen a dramatic transformation in United’s fortunes since taking temporary charge, following Jose Mourinho’s sacking in December, and the club have rewarded him for his work over the past three-and-a-half months by handing him the job on a full-time basis. The deal ties Solskjaer – who will hold a press conference this afternoon – to the club until June 2022.


Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s

