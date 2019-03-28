Amukowa declares interest for FKF presidency

Fred Likuyani

Former football administrator Andrew Amukowa has expressed interest at this year’s Football Kenya Federation (FKF), saying grass root football was in it’s death bed and he was the right person to sort the mess.

Amukowa who during the last federation polls vied for the vice presidency position, before stepping aside ahead of a re-run against the current vice president Dorris Petra, becomes the first person to announce his intended challenge of FKF boss Nick Mwendwa who will be seeking a second term.

He faulted the new elections format proposed by the current office, but said he was ready to win the election wether with the new or old constitution. “When Nick Mwendwa was campaigning ahead of the last polls, his campaigns were pegged on strengthening sub-branches, but that is a pipe dream now, from his decision skip grass root polls to pave way from branch and national office polls first,” Amukowa who is a former branch chairman said.

On Tuesday, Mwendwa told People Sport that conducting polls in app the 290 sub-branches will not be logical for the federation and declared that election would start from branch level, where 47 branches will take part according the new federation constitution that was amended in 2017. Mwendwa, however, said the sub-branch polls will be held within 90 days after the election of national officials.

“We have planned a meeting with numerous football stake holders in early April to discuss the latest developments in football where I will also unveil my team for the campaigns. Mwendwa could have had good ideas, but he doesn’t have a team to implement the ideas, hence the suffering of grass root football despite glimpses of success with national team Harambee Stars,” Amukowa said.