Sofapaka rout Mt Kenya to maintain league lead but Gor in hot pursuit

Michael Oduor scored a second-half brace to help 2009 champions Sofapaka rout basement boys Mount Kenya United 3-1 in a league clash at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos yesterday.

Oduor sufficiently made up for the leggy Pistone Mutamba with vital conversions that preserved Sofapaka’s stay at the top of the 18-team table with defending champions Gor Mahia breathing down their necks.

Stephen Waruru propped Sofapaka ahead just four minutes after kick-off, flicking into the net Titus Achesa’s free-kick.

Ensuing lethargic performance by Sofapaka, however, allowed Timona Wanyonyi space and time to draw the minnows level with a brilliant take from just inside the box in the 28th minute. Three second-half minutes of horrendous defending then cost Mount Kenya as Oduor scored his brace in the 63rd and 66th minutes.

In Kericho, Dennis Oliech scored a brace and Nicholas Kipkirui was also on target against his former team as Gor Mahia hammered Zoo FC 4-0 to keep pace with the league leaders.

Kenneth Muguna opened the scoring for Gor in the 18th minute before Oliech doubled K’Ogalo’s lead two minutes later. Gor then waited for the last 10 minutes when Oliech and Kipkirui combined to score two goals in as many minutes to complete the rout. In Mombasa, Bandari’s woes intensified as they lost 2-1 to Nicholas Muyoti’s Kakamega Homeboyz in what was their fifth match without a win.

Shaban Kenga’s header gave Bandari the lead after five minutes but Homeboyz burst their bubble six minutes to the break as Festus Omukoto levelled.

Missed penalty

The game seemed headed for a stalemate when the dockers were awarded a penalty after Darius Msagha was brought down in the box with six minutes remaining.

However, captain Felly Mulumba failed to capitalise as his penalty was punched away by the Homeboyz goalkeeper.

The miss proved costly to Bandari as Collins Agade scored the winner in the 88th minute.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards let an opportunity to claim three points slip away when they conceded a 90th minute equaliser to draw 2-2 with Vihiga United at Kakamega’s Bukhungu Stadium.

Vihiga captain Amos Kigadi headed home the equaliser after it had looked like Ingwe were heading home with a fourth win in six matches.

Casa Mbungo’s charges started strongly and it was no surprise when midfielder Wyvonne Isuza put them ahead via a free header after a lovely cross from Brian Marita in the seventh minute.

Winger Christopher Masinza levelled for the hosts from the spot after a foul on Kigadi inside the box by Christopher Orochum before Isuza completed his brace a few minutes to the break.

Reports by James Magayi, Harrison Kivisu and Fred Likuyani