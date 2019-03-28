Cosmos crowned best team, West Ham also feted in Left Foot

Cosmos Limited clinched the Team of The Year Award during the Left Foot Sports Awards ceremony held in Nairobi.

Cosmos, who won the Division Two League in 2018 and earned an automatic promotion to Division One for this season, have had a food record so far since commencing from Division Five in 2015.

Cosmos came second in Division Five and also finished in the same position in Division in 2016, managed third spot in Division Three in 2017 before winning the Division Two League last year. West Ham United were feted for winning Division One, Astral Aviation Limited won the title in Division Three, Tradewinds Aviation Services claimed Division Four while Selecta One Limited clinched the Division Five League.

Most Valuable Players

West Ham’s James Kombo and Jeff Ooko of Madaraka United were named the Most Valuable Players in Division One, Ryan Kariuki of Cosmos Limited and Cornell Otieno of Safaricom FC were winners in Division Two, Dennis Ajiro of Liaison Group and Harrison Okumu of Lavington United Church bagged the award in Division Three, Fred Otieno of Vitambi Viishe and Mathew Mutua were the best in Division Four while Simon Muema of Nation Media Group and Duncan Atika of Zamara Limited were crowned in Division Five.

Abdullahi Noor of Davis Shirtliff Limited won the Golden Boot Award in Division One after notching 20 goals, Ryan Kariuki of Cosmos Limited managed 16 goals to win the same in Division Two, Samuel Lemashon of Astral Aviation Limited was crowned the winner in Division Three after banging in 19 goals, Patrick Otame of Tropical Heat won in Division Four with 18 goals while Seth Ondieki Nyakweba of Selecta One was the winner in Division Five after managing 14.