FKF elections to start at branch level in October before national polls

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) general election will this time start from the branches before proceeding to the national level, with the sub-branch polls set to be held later after national officials are in office.

FKF president Nick Mwenda disclosed this to People Sport yesterday, saying it was not possible to stick to the old tradition where sub-branch elections were held first before the elected officials choose the branch bosses who would in turn elect the national office alongside clubs.

The declaration is likely to elicit mixed reactions from different football stakeholders, but Mwendwa believes the new format is the best for the polls set to start in October.

“We changed the federation’s constitution in 2017 during our Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mombasa, where we decided that all the 47 counties will be turned into branches and the 290 constituencies be turned into sub-branches, so it is not going to be possible for the federation to start by conducting polls in all the 290 sub-branches,” said Mwendwa, who will be seeking a second term.

He added: “It would cost Sh1 million to conduct the polls in a single sub-branch which translates to Sh290 million that the federation cannot afford and the logistics are also very taxing.”

Branch officials

“We want to start the polls at the branch level which we expect to spend around Sh21 million at the 47 counties, whose officials will be elected by members of the regional league teams, Division One and Division Two teams and some National Super League sides, then the elected branch officials, selected clubs and groups, elect national officials,” said Mwendwa, who is yet to get an opponent for his position.

“Once a legitimate team is now in office, we will now strive to have the grassroots polls within 90 days, so that local football activities are not disrupted and it will be easy and cheaper for the elected branch officials to conduct the sub-branch polls in their respective areas as the branch chairman would be able to form a committee to conduct the polls instead of hiring independent bodies,” said Mwendwa.