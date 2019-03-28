Quagliarella returns to make Italy history after stalker nightmare

Parma, Wednesday @PeopleSport11

Fabio Quagliarella attributed his new-found serenity after years of a stalker nightmare to his stunning form as the 36-year-old on Tuesday became the oldest player to score for Italy.

The player from Castellammare di Stabia near Naples converted two penalties in a crushing 6-0 Euro 2020 qualifying win by the Azzurri over Liechtenstein in Parma.

Italy top Group J with six points after also beating Finland 2-0 in Udine on Saturday with goals from youngsters Nicolo Barella, 22, and 19-year-old Moise Kean.

Bosnia threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Greece and both are behind Italy on four points followed by Finland on three.

New-look Italy

Serie A top scorer Quagliarella has earned his recall to Roberto Mancini’s new-look Italy thanks to his 21 goals in 28 league games, two more than Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has managed for Juventus.

And he marked his return for the Azzurri after nearly nine years by converting a penalty on 35 minutes, adding a second, also from the spot, just before the break.

The Sampdoria player at 36 years and 54 days becomes the oldest player to score for Italy, overtaking Christian Panucci who was 35 years and 62 days when he netted in 2008.

“I don’t feel my age, I feel good and I’m very serene,” said Quagliarella, whose career had been blighted by a stalker who forced him to leave Naples in 2010. For months, a former policeman sent hundreds of anonymous letters to his club Napoli claiming the player was involved in organised crime, paedophilia and drug trafficking.

Quagliarella was only able to tell the whole story in 2017, when his persecutor was sentenced to almost five years in prison. “It’s a wonderful evening,” said the veteran forward after scoring his ninth goal in 27 caps for Italy.

His first international start was in March 2007, with his last in June 2010, before Mancini revived his international career. -AFP