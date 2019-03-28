Track star Kipsang weans son to keep athletics tradition

Amos Abuga @PeopleSport11

Former world marathon record holder Wilson Kipsang is a man determined to leave his legacy behind long after he exits from active running.

The 37-year-old has been mentoring his eldest son Bethwell who he feels has more potential to succeed in the profession.

The 14-year-old Form One student at Kabarak High School has already started to show signs of carrying the father’s legacy by being dependable athlete in his school’s cross country team.

“I have three sons and one daughter, all of which are interested in sports and to be precise athletics. Bethwell is doing great at the school even winning a number of races,” Kipsang told People Sport.

Races abroad

“The secret is that I have been taking the kids with me whenever I go for races abroad where they compete with other kids in junior races more so in the 5km category. They have been recording excellent times,” said Kipsang.

The celebrated runner whose career spans more than 17 years feels there is need for parents to support their children to achieve their dreams not only in academics but also in the extracurricular activities.

“Children look up to parents for guidance, direction, mentorship and many other things, therefore how a child turns out depends on how that child was brought up,” added Kipsang whose two other sons are aged 11, nine years. His daughter is four years old.

Before calling it a day, the 2012 Olympic bronze medallist is eyeing a better outing at the London marathon a race he says might just draw a clear blueprint for his next calendar year.

“London might just be my comeback race. It might determine whether I will represent the country in September World Championships in Doha, Qatar,” he said.

The winner of the London marathon in 2012 and 2014 has a feeling Athletics Kenya might use the race next month to select a team for the championships.

“You never know which criteria they will use to select the team, one has to be prepared,” asserted Kipsang.

However, the runner is aware the challenge that awaits him when he faces the likes of marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge, Briton Mo Farah and Ethiopian Tola Kitata.

“Well there might be surprises but in all honest those are the big names in the race so far, I look forward to facing them again,” he added.

Even for his ambition, Kipsang says he does not see himself going further that than the 2020 Olympics a race he says might be his last should he make it to the team.

“Right now I am focused on keeping fit as I prepare for London, whatever happens after I cannot tell. My biggest desire it to ran at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan,” he concluded.

Kipsang boosts a personal best of 2:03.13 set in 2016, previously he held a world record of 2:03.23 set in the 2013 Berlin marathon.

