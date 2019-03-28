Paralympics body selects athletes for African Games in Morocco

Amos Abuga @PeopleSport11

National Paralympics Committee (NPC) has selected 50 athletes to represent the country at the Fourth International Athletics Meeting in Marrakech, Morocco next month.

Africa Paralympics expected to run from April 25-27 will double up as the qualifiers for next year’s Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan. The selected team will take part in various disciplines in multi- sport events involving athletes with a range of disabilities and also those with intellectual impairment.

At the same time NPC President Agnes Oluoch has downplayed efforts by the caretaker committee to stop the national trials held at Kasarani Stadium on Tuesday.

United message

“We want to prove to everybody that we are more than capable of running our federation, we are tired of persons with personal interest trying to belittle the work we are doing.

We are sending united message that the needs of the athletes have to come first,” Olouch told People Sport. “I want to applaud the executive members of the National Paralympics Committee for making personal contribution that saw funds go towards securing accommodation and upkeep of the athletes during the trials,” she said.

Her claims comes after the tribunal directed the federation’s accounts be frozen after the Oluoch-led team refused to hand over the running of the federation to the caretaker committee.

“What is more sickening is that the said individuals are not even members of our federation does it mean we are not able to run our own affairs,” she posed.