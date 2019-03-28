Athletics Kenya hands seasoned athlete direct entry to World champs

Amos Abuga @PeopleSports11

Despite not taking part in a single cross-country competition, Paul Tanui was given a rare wild card to take part in the senior men’s 10km race during the National Cross Country Championships at Eldoret Sports Club last month.

During the trials which Athletics Kenya used to select the team that will be taking part in 43rd to the IAAF World Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Aarhus, Denmark.

Overall title

While the 2011 World Cross Country Championships silver medalist’s name might have been missing from the start list of 105 senior athletes during the trials, he took part in the championships and finished in the top 10 positions.

It is now official the 28-year-old has been included in team Kenya that will be aiming to defend the overall title won in Kampala Uganda in 2017. He has earned a wildcard based on his experience galore.

Team manager Benjamin Njoga has disclosed Tanui was considered into the team on account of his experience, which will come in handy, given that most of the athletes in the team lack international experience. “The panel of selectors saw it better to give him wild card because he will improve the team, remember he has experience from two previous championships,” Njoga told People Sport.

“Also as you know Kenya is honoured at the World Cross Country we have taken advantage of the provision by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) for an entry of eight athletes in each race to bring on board Tanui and Commonwealth 5,000m silver medallist Margaret Chelimo,” said Njoga.

Strong representation

On the scoring factors Njoga is adamant Kenya will have a strong representation where while eight athletes might be entered, only six will be allowed to start in each race with four to score.

“The team results are decided by the aggregate of places recorded by the scoring athletes of each team. The team with the lowest aggregate of points will be judged as the winner,” he disclosed.

The team of 31 athletes and nine officials was expected to leave the country for the World Cross Country Championships on Wednesday night at 11pm aboard an Emirates Airlines flight via Dubai.