Nyanza schools urged to awaken girls rugby sevens to help growth

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Age Grade and Women’s Rugby coordinator Nicholas Aballa, has urged sleeping giants in secondary schools girls rugby sevens in Nyanza Region to wake up from their comfort zones.

Aballa who is in charge of women’s rugby development in the country while attending the 2019 Nyanza Region Secondary Schools Sports Association (NRSSSA) Term One Games for girls rugby sevens that was sponsored by KRU, observed that some schools that are deemed giants in the region gave the tournament a wide berth.

“It was a very successful event and I must thank all for gracing the occasion. This is still a journey and we have a long way to go to make it a reality. You all did well for participating,” lauded Aballa.

“To the other sleeping giants, you must wake up, the tournament needs you for the region to be very competitive again,” he urged.

Exceptional team

“However, I must speak about Nyabigena because this time around, it was an exceptional team, it is a team to watch if they decide to work at it,”said Aballa.

He reiterated that those schools mentioned and the upcoming ones should embrace the opportunity of holding such events and help develop the game in width and depth in the region.

Even though, the region has seen tremendous growth of girls rugby for the last four years (2015-2019) since the program was introduced, Aballa was, however, not amazed with the level of competition exhibited this year, appealing to all teams to always remain active in training.

“The level of skill and play has really gone done, we accept that we have challenges but let’s learn to train players for player development and then for competition not the other way round. We acknowledge all for your sacrifices and hardwork even though we are not perfect,” concluded Aballa.

Over 20 schools had initially been scheduled to grace the tournament but due to a short notice occasioned by unavoidable circumstances from KRU, saw only 16 teams honour the championship that was held at Tendere High School in Kisii County.