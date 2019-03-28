Zarika changes mind on initial plans to hung gloves, vow to stay longer in the ring

James Magayi @Magayijim

World Boxing Commission (WBC) Super Bantamweight Champion Fatuma Zarika has attained her life goals in boxing but will continue to slug it out for a little while longer.

The 34-year-old attributed reports of her supposed retirement to gross misunderstanding and reiterated that she is still in the punching business.

She was widely expected to hang her gloves immediately after her opinion-dividing rematch with Zambian pugilist Catherine Phiri last weekend only for her to stun the local audience with revelations that she has two more fights lined up this year.

“I don’t know how it circulated all over that I would be retiring from boxing after last weekend’s game.

Misunderstood

I must have been misunderstood or something like that because all along my team of sponsors, management and coaches have been preparing me for three fights in 2019. That said I must admit that I have attained what I wanted in the sport but I will just fight and continue doing my very best before I decide what next to do,” she told People Sport yesterday.

Zarika has been in the industry for the past 18 years and although she agrees that retirement is nigh “Iron Fist’ is adamant that she still has plenty to offer the sport. She won a unanimous points decision against Phiri to retain the world title.

She also ruled out a possible trilogy with Phiri and offered that her management team was working on getting a new opponent. “If you fight someone and they are not satisfied with the outcome then they are entitled to a rematch. There cannot be a third fight if you win the rematch. On that note I am done with Phiri and looking forward to a different fighter.

Home advantage

Having established a strong base with her sponsor SportPesa, Zarika will continue to enjoy home advantage as both fights on the cards for July are scheduled to be in Nairobi. She however, dispelled the notion that playing at home accords a huge advantage to boxers.

“I have fought many times out of the country but my game never changes. I cannot say that fighting at home gives a big advantage. Everyone must work hard in training and get their strategies right.

On the fight night confidence and panic changes everything. If you can stay calm and focused then you can win anywhere. Home or away,” she said.

The boxer and her team are actively sourcing for an opponent and banking on experience and expertise of the likes of Anthony Bellew in Zarika’s corner to help push her to greater limits. “Having someone like Bellew with you can scare an opponent like it visibly did to Phiri. They came unprepared for such a figure so when they saw him in my camp they got a bit disorganised.”