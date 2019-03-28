I exit with head held high, says CS Amina

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Outgoing Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed yesterday said she had done her part since taking over the docket a year ago.

Amina said she took over office at time when the education sector was facing considerable challenges and had done her best to address them.

She said some of the challenges involved the process of rethinking and piloting the new curriculum, serious cases of school indiscipline and free day secondary school programme.

There was also skills mismatch, youth unemployment, labour disputes and severe lack of teachers, especially in arid and semi-arid parts of the country. She made the remarks at Jogoo House in Nairobi during the handover ceremony to incoming CS, George Magoha.

“I wish you the best as you assume the mantle. I am confident you are equal to the task… The office of the Cabinet Secretary and in fact any other office for that matter is like a stage in which you appear, do your part and then exit,” she said.

She thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for giving her the opportunity to be among the list of Kenyan education ministers.

“I am humbled to be listed among those who have served in this great ministry,” she said. She has been moved to the Sports docket.