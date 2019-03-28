Tabichi jets back home to hero’s welcome

Seth Onyango @SethManex

Newly-crowned world’s best teacher Peter Tabichi jetted back into the country yesterday to a hero’s welcome, days after winning the prestigious 2019 Global Teacher Prize.

It was joy and jubilation when the 36-year-old Maths and Physics teacher at Keriko Mixed Day Secondary School in Pwani village, Nakuru, landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Hundreds of relatives, friends, students and fans had camped outside JKIA’s international arrivals Terminal E and broke into song, dance and cheers as the triumphant Tabichi strolled past the gates to join them.

He was embraced by his elated students — it is his passion and determination to the same lot that has propelled him to academia’s hall of fame.

Students joy

Eager to meet the now globally celebrated teacher, they had camped at the airport for hours, awaiting his return from Dubai, where he was honoured for exceptional commitment to his work.

Carrying placards inscribed “We love you our teacher” and “Mokaya top of the world” the students joy was palpable.

When the moment arrived, Tabichi was embraced and carried shoulder high by students. Addressing the press, he termed his achievement a win for Africa: “My win is for African teachers… it is an achievement for Africa as a whole.”

He pledged to use part of the Sh100 million prize money, which he will get in ten installments, to build and equip a computer lab in his school.

He will also use parts of the funds to install water system in the school as well as help neighbouring communities in agriculture innovation to boost food production.

Asked if he will quit teaching, Tabichi said teaching was his passion and won’t let go.

This comes even as Teachers Service Commission (TSC) chief executive Nancy Macharia revealed Tabichi would get a promotion as well as recommendation to President Uhuru Kenyatta for State commendation.

Tabichi has been praised for his achievements in a deprived school with crowded classes and poor infrastructure.