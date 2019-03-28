NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Man convicted of defilement last year acquitted by Appellate court

Paul Muhoho March 28, 2019
Appellate judges Roselyne Nambuye.

A young man who was accused of defiling a teenager at Makuyu township in Thika nearly a decade ago has been acquitted by the Court of Appeal for lack of evidence.

Eliud Waweru had denied having committed the offence against his “second wife” who had dropped out of high school after getting pregnant. The parents of the “victim” had demanded Sh80,000 as compensation and pressed the charges when he was unable to pay.

Appellate judges Roselyne Nambuye (pictured), Daniel Musinga and Patrick Kiage quashed the conviction and 15 years’ imprisonment imposed on Waweru by former Thika chief magistrate Lucy Wachira. He was alleged to have defiled the girl on December 1, 2010.

The first appeal lodged by Waweru, who had admitted having “married the girlfriend”, was dismissed by High Court Judge Lydia Achode on June 25, 2014.  “The evidence appears to have been procured by duress by the police,” the Bench said.

