Six ‘killed in Tsavo’ yet to be identified

Zadock Angira @PeopleDailyKe

The identity of the six decomposing bodies that were found at the Tsavo National Park on Tuesday and later transferred to Nairobi remained unknown after likely relatives failed to recognise any of them.

The missing persons whose relatives went to the mortuary yesterday are former senior Administration Police officer Hersi Kene Tache, Ramadhan Dika Ali, Abdihakim Fredrick Mwangi, Ali Wario, and Mohammed Golole.

The mutilated bodies had missing parts with at least five spotting sisal ropes around their neck. Conventional means of identification —physical appearances, fingerprints, dental charts —had failed, and the families left to wait for the time-consuming process of DNA profiling.

Two rangers

A report made at Kibwezi Police Station on Tuesday indicated that the naked bodies were discovered by two rangers on patrol at Kanga area within the park at around 1:45pm, a kilometre from the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Preliminary investigations showed that the victims were murdered elsewhere before their bodies were dumped at the wildlife corridor at the park.

Family of Ali and Mwangi who have been missing since March 12, say the two left Nairobi for Marsabit driving in a Toyota Landcruiser, registration number KAQ 986R. Their phone signals were last traced to Tea Room area in Nairobi’s CBD before going off.

Police headquarters yesterday said that investigations had been launched but refused to comment further on the issue.