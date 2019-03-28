Former political detainees protest delayed pay

Nancy Gitonga @PeopleDailyKe

Politician Koigi wa Wamwere and six others have written a complaint to National Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich for failure to release more than Sh154 million they were awarded by the court four years ago for illegal detention.

According a letter seen by People Daily which was received by the CS on March 26, the former detainees say they have never been paid their monies by Treasury as ordered by the court from 2012 up to date.

“We wish to complain that your office has not given priority to payment of our sums awarded in court from 2012 to 2018,” they said.

They added that they are perturbed to see payment for other non-urgent matters done while they suffer as citizens.

In the letter dated March 19, they said they desperately need the money to cater for pressing medical expenses and other obligations. “The priority for payments should be to us Citizens not foreigners,” reads the letter.

The former Subukia MP Wamwere alone was awarded Sh12 million for the suffering he underwent in detention in 1975 and 1982. The amount in total decretal amount sums awarded together with interest totals to Sh22,693,614.