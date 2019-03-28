MPs demand vast perks for village elders

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Hardly a day after they started pushing for better perks, Members of the National Assembly are now demanding that the government starts pampering village elders.

Among the goodies they want the headmen offered include top of the range cars, salaries, free NHIF cover, uniforms and modest offices.

While contributing to a motion by Tharaka MP George Murugara calling for the enactment of a policy for recruitment and remuneration of village elders, the legislators said the administrators play a key role from the village level by working with chiefs and assistant chiefs in facilitating national government services.

The MPs regretted the elders are not paid despite investing their time in day-to-day solving of problems and disputes in the society.

MPs Murugara, Jimmy Ang’wenyi (Kitutu Chache North), John Mwirigi (Igembe South), Ferdinand Wanyonyi (Kwanza), David ole Sankok (nominated), Erick Muchangi (Runyenjes), Jerusha Momanyi (Nyamira MP), and Alfred Agoi (Sabatia) said the government ought to appreciate the elders for the work they have been doing.

Solving disputes

In particular, Murugara said village elders assist in promotion of education, handling security issues, solving disputes, promoting development initiatives, and social services in their enclaves through the “Nyumba Kumi” initiative.

He said the State should, in particular, consider giving a monthly or annual Honorarium to them as a means of appreciating their services and encouraging their dedication to the community.

“The officers discharge these important duties without any facilitation by the government, there’s need to appreciate and motivate these village elders for the service rendered,” he said.

Sankok said the elders should be treated like civil servants and equated their status to modern day slavery.

“We have a lot of government projects in the village, when we send people from Nairobi to supervise; it takes lots of money which could be cheaply done by these elders,” he said.

Muchangi said that village elders play a special role and thus should not be taken for granted.

“It is shocking that there is something for the many people who work for government and nothing for the village elders,” he said.

Kiminini’s Chris Wamalwa, however, warned the House against legislating in vain as similar motions had been passed before and not acted upon. He proposed an amendment to the Chief’s Act to create offices of village elders and provide for requirements for appointment and remuneration.