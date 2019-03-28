ANC lobby endorses MP Osotsi expulsion

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyke

Amani National Congress (ANC) Youth League has endorsed the expulsion of Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi from the party over misconduct.

The group yesterday said Osotsi disrespected the party leader Musalia Mudavadi despite the party nominating him to Parliament.

“The decision to expel him has been long overdue. He bit the hand that has fed him,” said the youth league spokesperson Nathaniel Miong’are.

Misuse of funds

During a special National Executive Council NEC last week, ANC party adopted a report of the disciplinary committee recommending Osotsi’s expulsion over claims of misuse of funds when he served as the party secretary general.

Osotsi and the party are also currently embroiled in a court case in which the nominated MP is challenging the appointment of Barrack Muluka as acting secretary general. Addressing the press yesterday, the youth league asked Ososti to stop insulting Mudavadi.

“Instead of Osotsi ensuring ANC numbers in Parliament increased, he mismanaged not only the party’s funds but also the 2017 party primaries. Isn’t he ashamed of himself?” asked the youth league chair Kennedy Omulo.

The group urged the investigative agencies to probe Osotsi over the alleged funds mismanagement.

At the same time, the youth league has urged the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu not to stand in ANC’s way as it exercises its internal disciplinary. This is after she stopped the expulsion of Osotsi on grounds that there was no proof the internal dispute resolution mechanism had been completed.