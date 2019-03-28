15 perish, scores injured as bus rams lorry at Matuu

Fifteen people died and several others injured when a bus they were travelling in was involved in road accident on the Thika-Garissa road yesterday morning. Witnesses said the Nairobi-bound bus veered off the road and rammed into a stalled lorry at Matuu trading centre. The injured were taken to Matuu Level Four Hospital.

Area OSC Njoroge Karanja said 14 passengers—10 men, two women and a child—died on the spot, while another person perished on the way to hospital.

He said the driver of the bus could have been speeding, lost control and hit the stalled lorry in the 5am tragedy, adding that the lorry crew had not put up lifesavers to warn other road users.

The 68-passenger capacity bus was extensively damaged and was towed to Matuu Police Station. This is the second major accident to occur on the Thika- Garissa road in less than a year after 11 pupils of Mwingi’s St Gabriel Primary School at Kanginga area.

The accident comes just a day after three people perished along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway when a 14-seater matatu collided head-on with a lorry. And only last week, 14 people perished in a road accident along the Nakuru-Naivasha highway at Kikopey.

Meanwhile, leaders in Kitui county have decried the bad condition of the road which they attributed to increased accidents.