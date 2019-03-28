Qureshi defends move to charge Mwilu over graft

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

The Director of Public Prosecutions has adequate evidence to sustain criminal charges against Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, the Queen’s Counsel Khawar Qureshi has said.

The lawyer told a five-judge Bench that the DPP Noordin Haji followed the law in preferring charges against Mwilu and denied claims the case was politically-instigated.

“DPP was not influenced in making the decision to prosecute the petitioner and the interested party. He was acting independently and was not influenced by any political status. The decision was purely based on evidence, law and public interest,” said Qureshi.

Justices Hellen Omondi, Mumbi Ngugi, Chacha Mwita, Francis Tuiyot, and William Musyoka also heard that the allegations by Mwilu’s lawyers that the charges are intended to serve ulterior motive are not factual.

He spoke on the second day of the hearing of a petition in which Mwilu seeks to stop her prosecution over graft. “The averment by petitioner that DPP is bent on harassing and embarrassing the petitioner is misconceived,” added Qureshi, adding that Mwilu has failed to prove that the corruption charges against her are politically instigated.

The Deputy CJ faces charges of abuse of office, accepting money in the form of a gift, failure to pay taxes and obtaining by false pretext security belonging to Imperial Bank, which was placed under receivership.

Duty declaration

She is also accused of influencing the bank’s receiver manager to discharge two title deeds charged to the bank to obtain a Sh60 million loan.

The DCJ is also accused of failing to pay taxes amounting to Sh3.1 million for property she bought in Nairobi and forgery of a KRA stamp duty declaration.

Qureshi, who is defending the DPP’s decision to prosecute the DCJ, told the bench yesterday that the title deeds of the two parcels which were being held by Imperial Bank Limited were removed through deceit by Mwilu and her lawyer Stanley Kiima by pretending that she wanted to switch the property.

“The pretentious security was sold and, therefore, there was never any intention to substitute it. It is the petitioner who requested the release of the titles through two handwritten letters dated July 30, 2015 and November, 4,2015,” he told the Bench.

There was a pull and push during the hearing between the lawyers representing Mwilu and Qureshi. Lawyer Nelson Havi at one time interjected and asked: “Why is he belittling us? He has a condescending approach.”