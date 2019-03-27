New law saves petty offenders from detention

Zadock Angira @PeopleDailyKe

Drunk-drivers will no longer be arrested or forced to pay cash bail for failing alcoblow test. The new rule is among a raft of offences considered petty that have been reviewed.

According to a new Charter approved by the Inspector General of Police, persons who fall victims to arbitrary swoops by police for being drunk and disorderly, loitering, being found without national identity card will no longer be arrested.

Besides freeing the petty offenders who have been turned into “petty cash” sources for some officers, the guidelines will also decongest police cells, prisons and remand institutions currently choking with such individuals — and reduce extortionist swoops.

Police bonds

The Charter stipulates that those accused of offences punishable by a fine only, or by imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months should not be arrested and put in custody or forced to pay cash bail.

Most traffic offenders, apart from those accused of serious offences like causing death, will either be given free bonds or released unconditionally.

Such offenders will instead be informed to appear in court, on convenient dates, after being issued with free police bonds.

However, for other serious offences, police will promptly grant the offender reasonable bail terms regardless of the time of day or night.

The Bail and Bond Charter was developed by the Bail and Bond Implementation Committee on the request of the National Council on Administrative Justice.

Its directive has been communicated to all officers across the country and the National Police College commandant has also directed that the Charter be included in the training curriculum.

Clause two of the Charter reads: “We shall not remand you in custody for minor offences, if the offence is punishable by a fine only or by imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months”.

In case a suspect is issued with cash bail, it shall be availed to court or refunded to the suspect in a timely and expeditious manner.

“We shall refund the full cash bail amount to you immediately if no charge is preferred against you, or surrender to you in court upon your first court appearance,” Clause 7 of the charter reads.

The issuance of cash bail has been abused with investigations revealing that most officers had adopted it as a “safer” way to get bribes.

There have been complains that officers have unfairly been insisting on cash bail whenever they arrested offenders and those who could not raise the money ended up in custody, congesting cells.

To avoid lengthy trials and unnecessary inconvenience, some of the offenders resorted to bribery or pleaded guilty even to offences they did not commit.

Investigations into the operations of the traffic department, for example, revealed that though traffic officers were supposed to issue offenders with a Notice to Attend Court (NTAC), they rarely do so. The NTAC would be issued to a motorist suspect who is reasonably suspected of having committed a minor offence.

The notice is usually in the prescribed form informing the suspect which court to attend and the date and time.

Appear in court

In case the officer has not concluded investigations, he may advise the suspect that the matter is being investigated and issue him or her with a Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP). The notice should not be served later than 14 days from the date the offence was allegedly committed.

In 2015, the then Chief Justice Willy Mutunga also launched new guidelines on handling traffic matters. The Pocket Size Directions on traffic cases was aimed at fast tracking traffic cases, decongestion and dealing with the challenges in processing and adjudication of traffic cases.

The NPS Director of Communication Charles Owino said the move would help in decongesting the stations but also urged suspects to honour the summons to appear in court.

Owino added that the system would work even better where offenders can be informed of the fines and pay wherever they are.