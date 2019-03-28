Coast venue for Kiunjuri, Eugene probe

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

A team of detectives from the Serious Crime Unit was yesterday dispatched to Mombasa to grill two Cabinet secretaries over alleged loss of funds in the construction of multi-billion-shilling dams.

The detectives recorded statements from Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri and his Devolution counterpart Eugene Wamalwa, who were in the coastal town accompanying President Uhuru Kenyatta for two-day bilateral talks with Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni.

The two had been questioned again earlier this week over the awarding of a tender for the construction Arror and Kimwarer dams to an Italian firm, CMC Di Ravenna.

Back in Nairobi, Devolution Principal secretary Charles Sunkuli was also grilled for the better part of yesterday at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters as well as former Planning PS Irungu Nyakera. “We are making progress.

Significant ground has been covered so far in the probe,” a senior detective privy to the investigations told People Daily yesterday.

Recorded statements

Also wanted for interrogation include former Environment CS and Kenya’s ambassador to France Judy Wakhungu.

Tourism and Wildlife PS Margaret Mwakima and her Irrigation counterpart Fred Segor have already recorded statements with detectives.