Address issues affecting boy-child, says Maraga

Bernard Gitau and Mercy Gacheche @PeopleDailyKe

Chief Justice David Maraga has expressed concern over what he said was negligence of the boy-child. Speaking during the swearing in ceremony of the National Gender and Equality Commission Secretary Betty Nyabuto yesterday, Maraga said it was time to address issues effecting the male children.

“I am happy to note that the secretary is keen about the issues of the male-child. For many years, we have, and for good reasons, laid emphasis on the girl-child,” said Maraga.

He called upon the commission to spearhead a debate on striking a balance between advocating for the girl-child and tackling challenges of the boy-child.

Nyabuto promised to ensure issues affecting male children are given prominence. “We want to have the boy-child as part and parcel of our equality agenda which will leave no one behind,” said Nyabuto.