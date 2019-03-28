Ministry appoints team to probe detention of patients in hospitals

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The Ministry of Health has set up a special team to investigate reports of detention of patients in private and public hospitals, and bodies in mortuaries, due to pending bills.

In an internal memo, Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache gave the team 10 days to investigate and submit a report by April 5.

Investigations are to be carried out in nine health institutions including Kenyatta National Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, National Spinal Injury Hospital and Mathare National Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Others are Nairobi, Aga Khan, Mater, Nairobi Women’s and Nairobi West hospitals. “In order to authenticate these reports, there is urgent need to constitute a technical team to investigate selected public and private hospitals,” said Mochache.

Their team will be required to find out, among others, procedures for patients’ discharge, payments and release from hospitals.

The team is expected to investigate claims of existence of holding rooms and wards for clients unable to settle bills and if they do, confirm the amenities provided therein, including water, beddings and food