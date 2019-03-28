Wanjala invites DCI, EACC to investigate judges bribery claims

Supreme Court judge Smokin Wanjala yesterday called for a thorough probe by a multi-agency team of bribery allegations against him and colleagues Mohamed Ibrahim, Jackton Ojwang and Njoki Ndung’u.

Wanjaja said the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) does not have powers to interrogate Supreme Court judges and he was prepared to co-operate with investigators on the allegations made by Jared Ongeri through his lawyer Omwanza Ombati.

Co-operate

“Justice Wanjala is equally eager to have the allegations levelled against him investigated and to have his name and reputation cleared. He shall co-operate with the organs investigating to ensure a speedy and effective investigation,” read a response filed by his lawyer Fred Ojiambo.

He added: “The JSC… has no jurisdiction and functional capacity to investigate complaints contained in petitions presented under Article 168 (3) of the Constitution.

The JSC, by Article 172 © of the Constitution, can only investigate complaints against Registrars, magistrates and other judicial officers and staff of the Judiciary but not Judges,” said Ojiambo.

He said the complainant had the right to lodge his grievances with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Petition case

“The petition (by Ongeri) is totally pre-meditated, premature and a cruel assault, without any factual justification, against the character, integrity and standing of Judges of the apex court in the land,” said Ojiambo.

Ongeri claims the four judges took bribes to vote in favour of wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi in an election petition pitting him against former governor Ahmed Abdullahi and Ahmed Muhumed Abdi.