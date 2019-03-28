Orengo is in a legal slumber, says Duale

PD Team @PeopleDailyKe

Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale has poured cold water on Siaya Senator James Orengo’s threat to impeach Deputy President William Ruto, saying the senator was either in “some legal slumber or knowingly misleading the public”.

Duale accused Orengo of ignorance about important aspects of the impeachment process of the President or Deputy President.

“We have known Orengo for decades. This is not his first impeachment attempt. He has done it before and failed and this one will be no exception,” said the Garissa Town MP.

He said the Senate Leader of Minority was engaging in a “cheap witch-hunt and worthless fishing expedition”.

Duale reminded Orengo that impeachment process cannot start at the Senate, but in the National Assembly and can only be initiated by a member of the House.

“Getting 233 MPs to support anything is a political nightmare. We have tried it unsuccessfully more than five times in bills to amend the Constitution,” he said.

Jubilee majority

The Leader of Majority said even if an impeachment motion were to pass the National Assembly, it would meet more hurdles in the Senate.

Jubilee has a majority both in the National Assembly and in the Senate. Another Ruto ally, Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut, also told Orengo that impeaching the Deputy President would not be a walk in the park.

“Can someone remind Senator Orengo that the impeachment of a DP is not as easy as ejecting Magerer Langat from ODM?” Chepkut said in a tweet, in apparent reference to the physical ejection of the then ODM executive director from Orange House by goons in 2014.

Chepkut dismissed the impeachment plan as a mere stunt by the opposition to remain relevant. Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri accused Orengo of being used by Raila to malign Ruto’s reputation.

Petty politics

“We know Orengo is speaking for Raila in the propaganda to malign Ruto’s name. ODM should keep off petty politics and allow the ruling party to work for Kenyans,” said Ngunjiri.

But in a TV interview on Tuesday night, Orengo denied the impeachment claims, saying he had only given legal advice on the options available to remove a Deputy President from office.

Personal idea

The Siaya senator also denied that he was acting for the party or its leader Raila Odinga. “The motion is purely my idea and not of ODM leader Raila Odinga or the party,” he said. He, however, said many MPs had warmed up to the idea.

Orengo cited insubordination and corruption allegations as grounds that could be used to introduce an impeachment motion against the Deputy President. —Reports by Hillary Mageka, Anthony Mwangi, Eric Juma and Roy Lumbe