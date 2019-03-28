AG faults Judiciary in Sh5m DCJ lawyer hire

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Auditor General Edward Ouko has raised the red flag over Judiciary’s move to irregularly procure legal service for Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu as well as the award of various tenders worth billions of shillings.

In a report for the year ending June 2018, which was tabled in the National Assembly yesterday, Ouko questioned the payment of Sh5.4 million to Masha Namusi Barasa as Mwilu’s legal counsel.

According to Ouko, hiring of the lawyer was not subjected to competitive process to determine the suitability of the candidate for the job, and there was no identified knowledge gap within the Judiciary to necessitate hiring of a legal counsel.

The move comes at a time when Mwilu is facing corruption-related charges over alleged transfer of large sums of money to her bank accounts.

She is also accused of being involved in transactions that led to the collapse of Imperial Bank and failure to pay taxes.

“In the circumstance, it has not been possible to confirm that the payment of Sh5.4 million was a proper charge to the projects funds,” reads the report.

Regarding the tenders, Ouko poked holes into the construction and refurbishment of 28 law courts at Sh6.9 billion, out of which Sh2.2 billion has been paid to contractors.

Ouko said a review of the project files and physical verification of the selected courts revealed anomalies, including delays in the implementation of the projects, expiry of performance security bonds and issuance of performance security bonds by a bank under receivership.

He regretted that although each contractor was supposed to submit a performance bond to secure the employer in case of failure to implement the project as provided for in the signed contract agreements, a review of the project records revealed that 13 performance bonds submitted by the contractors had expired and were yet to be renewed.

He also expressed concerns that 10 performance bonds valued at Sh216.4 million that had been availed for audit review were issued by Chase Bank that is under receivership and its subsidiary Rafiki Micro Finance Bank, thus their validity is doubtful.

Of the 28 projects, construction of the first batch of nine courts that commenced in 2015 and was expected to be completed by September 2016 had not been concluded as only two projects— Kigumo and Makindu law courts— had been completed.

The construction of six projects that started in 2016 and were to be completed in September 2017 were not completed on time while works on other projects, except Kajiado law courts, which were awarded last year had not gone beyond 50 per cent of overall progress.

Adds the report: “ In the circumstances, the contractors did not comply with section 50 (1) of the signed agreements and section 142 (1) and (2) of the Public Procurement and Assets Disposal Act, 2015, on performance bonds.”

Judiciary has also been put on the spot over irregular reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses worth Sh10.6 million that was paid to officers in respect to domestic and substance allowance, yet no imprests were availed.

Ouko raised concerns over unaccounted users grants amounting to Sh27 million issued to court stations, which had been outstanding for more than 12 months, as well as unremitted Value Added Tax (VAT)and withholding taxes amounting to Sh50.2 million that was deducted from construction payments.