Vocational, technical institutions ‘cannot account for Sh1b’

Special needs institutions, national polytechnics, technical training institutions and vocational centres cannot account for Sh1 billion allocated to them as development grants.

Auditor General Edward Ouko, in his latest audit report, says status reports on the utilisation of the funds were not submitted to him for audit.

Ouko’s report for the year ending June 2018, which was tabled before the National Assembly yesterday, disclosed that 134 institutions benefited from the grants but there was nothing to show for it on the ground.

“The basis for the allocation of the funds to the institutions, the purpose of the funds and status reports of the projects to be funded, if any, were not availed for audit review. In the circumstances it has not been possible to confirm the propriety of the development expenditure of Sh1billion,” he says.

Ouko says Sh339.3 million spent in buying information and communication equipment, furniture and fittings for nine technical institutions cannot be accounted for.

The bidders’ original tender documents were not availed for audit review hence the validity of the procurement process could not be ascertained for the year ended June 30, 2018.

The management of the said institutions also did not produce audit documents to support the expenditure of Sh55.3 million being payment of rent of office space.

“It has not been possible to confirm if the Sh55,369,049 rent paid was in line with the existing agreement and consistent with market rates,” says the report.

Ouko is also raising queries on how the State Department spent Sh91.4 million made to 10 technical institutes and seven national polytechnics towards renovation of workshops yet there was no evidence availed for audit review showing how the institutions were identified and amount disbursed to each institution was arrived at.

The department also spent Sh39.9 million on construction of septic tanks in eight technical training institutes, after the construction of nine institutes in counties during the 2014/15 financial year at Sh487.8 million. However, the said institutions are still incomplete.