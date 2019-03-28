Israelis to hold food, wine festival this weekend

Chebet Korir @chebetkorir

What comes to mind when you think of Israeli food? Unleavened bread, quail or the biblical bread (manna) that God provided to the Israelis when they were starving in the Sinai desert en route to Canaan, led by Moses? Or is it falafel, tahini or kanafeh?

You might not be wrong, but there is so much to eat when you have your own little Israel brought to Nairobi. In Israeli style, The Ananas Centre in Westlands, Nairobi, will host this year’s Israeli Food and Wine Festival. It will run from March 30th to 31st beginning noon.

This time round, guests will sample more than 24 delicious gourmet Israeli bitings including the Artisan Shawarma, Gourmet Falafel, verity of Tahini, exquisite hummus and Israeli desserts, among others.

The event’s organisers, Barake Israel, has teamed up with the Israel Embassy on the project and are getting support from Israeli companies such as the Golan Heights Winery and Teperberg Winery, who will provide the wines.

“I pride myself on having a profound understanding of what Israeli food entails and what makes it authentic. I had the urge of doing something different from other food festivals by fusing both the Kenyan and Israeli culture together,” says Noam Orr, manager Barake Israel.

He adds that last year was a success and he hopes that this time round more Kenyans will come on board. To enjoy all this early bird tickets will be going for Sh1,500, advance Sh2,000 and Sh3,000 for the VIP. Parents can also tag the kids at Sh500.