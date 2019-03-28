Who cares for fish, when croc meat is aplenty?

When you talk of white meat, its most likely fish, rabbit, chicken or pork that comes to mind. Have you ever thought of eating crocodile’s meat? This is one delicacy you ought to try next time you go out. Forget about the scary look of the creature and how dangerous it is to man; its meat has numerous advantages beneficial to our health.

I recently visited Thingira Cultural Centre, on the border of Murang’a and Kirinyaga counties, one of the few eateries licensed to cook and sell crocodile’s meat. They do not rear crocodiles but buy the meat from the neighbouring Galaxy Crocodile Farm, which is licensed to sell croc meat and skin.

The manager, Leah Wangechi, welcomed me warmly then handed me over to Chef Alfred Ogola who took me through the procedure of preparing the reptile’s meat.

“There are various options of cooking croc’ meat to bring out the best taste. It can be deep-fried, pan fried or wet fried. For the best taste, I recommend pan frying it as it leaves the meat a bit crunchy,” said Ogola.

After removing the meat from the refrigerator, it is dried in the sun for about 10 minutes to give it time to shed excessive water. It is then cut into smaller cubes ready for cooking. The cooking takes 20 to 30 minutes.

Additional spices are optional but normal ingredients- onions, tomatoes, dhania and garlic makes the meat tastier. “After frying onion, garlic and tomatoes add the meat and the seasoning and cover the pan for a couple of minutes before stirring. Leave it to cook for 10 more minutes. Once ready, the meat is served with rice, ugali, roast potatoes or mukimo and some vegetables,” said Ogola.

Croc’ meat is extracted from the tail, chest and hands. “It has a medicinal value, which helps in keeping the body healthy. The meat is considered more nutritious compared to other white meat. We have a way of extracting oil from the meat, which helps in rejuvenating body joints and treating asthma,” he said.

Interestingly, more customers are visiting the restaurant to taste croc’ meat and some end up liking more than chicken or fish. A kilogramme of crocodile meat goes for Sh1,400. When served with ugali and vegetables, the resort charges Sh1,500.

A mug of mala (fermented milk) cost Sh150 and Sh100 for fermented porridge. Sodas and beer range from Sh100 to Sh200. A traditional Kikuyu brew, muratina, is also prepared and served during occasions but clients have to book the drink in advance.

Due to its strategic position, Thingira attracts travellers using the Kenol-Makutano-Sagana routes who stop by to have a bite. “People around the area are warming up to this delicacy. Some people don’t even get know what they have taken unless you tell them it is a crocodile’s meat” he added.