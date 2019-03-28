Sun, sand and chilled beer fiesta

This year’s Big Brunch Diani festival brings together 40 restaurants from Nairobi and the Coast where participants stand a chance to win an all-paid skydiving experience in South Coast

Travellers love to live by the saying “Go to where you feel alive”. Between the beach and the bush, I feel most alive on the beach.

Last weekend found me at the Coast for a two-day experience of the White Cap Big Brunch. The beer is brewed by Kenya Breweries, whose brands are ganging up to protect local market share from strange-sounding foreign beers.

Last time we were flying around the ice-capped peaks of Mt Kenya but this time round, we were headed to the sandy, white beaches of Diani.

Adrenaline junkies



Thursday morning at exactly 10am found me at domestic departures lounge at Wilson Airport ready for another adventurous trip. The itinerary for the two-day gateway was enough to build up some excitement despite the hot weather.

We touched down Ukunda airstrip at 11am then boarded buses for Lantana Galu Hotel. On the seats we found a bottle of sunscreen, a pair of sunglasses a sunhat and a tee.

After checking in, a quick shower and change of clothes, we went for lunch at the poolside, with a view of the ocean. The itinerary read: Water sport activities.



After a bad snorkeling experience last time I was at the Coast, I had decided to cut ties with such activities. Somehow, when you’re with adrenaline junkies they rub it on you.

My first try was a short, jet skiing cruise in the sea. The tides were a bit high, but it’s something I hoped to manage. Before boarding the boat, we listened to safety instructions from expert guides. And there is too much splashing of when you’re jet skiing. All you need is to balance and control for 15 minutes… nothing hard with this exercise.

Then there was a banana boat ride on board a giant inflatable banana raft, which is pulled behind a towboat. The banana boat skims over the water at high speeds trying to make you fall into the water. The fun is in holding tightly to the raft without falling into the water, though you have your life jacket on.

We also flew on a small plane, enjoying an aerial view of the South Coast and zooming over Chale and a few other islands and beaches. After an adrenaline-filled afternoon, we settled down for a pool party which went on till late in the night.

Friday saw the launch of the second edition of the Big Brunch party by the beach, overlooking the blue Indian Ocean waters. The sea breeze helped us cool off under a canopy tent. We sipped and dipped into cold ice beers and juicy ribs got to know each other better.

Brunch menus



The second edition of the white cup big brunch is a partnership between Kenya Breweries Limited through White Cap Lager has partnered with EatOut Kenya to give Kenyan a taste of Big Brunch Experience for the second year running.

The partnership gives White Cap Lager consumers and foodies a chance to enjoy tasty brunch meals prepared by top chefs in the country. The Big Brunch Diani follows a similar consumer engagement last year in Nanyuki that saw over 30 participating restaurants.

This year, it brings together over 40 restaurants drawn from Nairobi and Coast regions. Participants stand a chance to win an all-paid for skydiving experience in Diani courtesy of White Cap Lager. Just like before, participating restaurants will offer brunch lovers complimentary beers and enticing brunch menus this weekend.

In addition, the restaurants will feature beer cocktails during brunch in different venues across the country. If I were you, I would definitely brunch, because you might get that chance to tick skydiving off your bucket list.