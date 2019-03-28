I dropped law for a lucrative business venture

Stories of people graduating from college but ending up in professionals that are a stark antipode to what they studied is no longer strange and Gachari Kamweti will tell you it’s not fiction either

Cynthia Mukanzi @cynthia_mukanzi

Although he is a certified lawyer who even briefly practised, Gachari Kamweti could not ignore the entrepreneurial spirit within him. Feeling out of place at the early days of his job only pushed him towards creating Khanwood Industries, a company that improves landscaping and outdoor living spaces and makes furniture and tents for sale.

“I practiSed law for some time, but I didn’t fit in because I had a passion for business that I couldn’t get out of my head. I learned what I’m doing right now through online tutorials, social media and a bit of travelling that opened my eyes and creative floodgates,” he says.

Evolving business

It has been two years now since his company went fully operational after existing as a briefcase firm that would get client’s orders and subcontract.

“The plan, which is already in motion, was to make tents, furniture and outdoor branding. We don’t make tents for hire but for sale. The production stage involves the design process, keeping in mind what a client wants. We then procure the PVC or shade nets and metal from Industrial Area, cut them up as required then assemble each part,” he explains, adding that Khanwood Industries also install these tents.

As the tent-making and selling business dug its heel into the market, Gachari took a serious interest in the creation of furniture from reclaimed wood. The innovative and creative aspect of pallet wood was too much of an enticement to pass.

His aim was to turn pallets into modern furniture while maintaining an urban style without losing on functionality and uniqueness of each product. Recycling and upcycling of wood was also appealing to him because it saves the environment from the excesses of logging that bleeds nature dry. He found it efficient and visionary to base his young company on a green agenda.

Lucky for him, sourcing pallets is fairly affordable. “We mostly get our pallets from dumpsites, company go downs, warehouses where they normally have storage facilities and from individuals in the clearing and forwarding business.

If I go for them personally from a go-down or warehouse I will spend roughly Sh100 to Sh200 on each pallet. When we retrieve them at dumpsites, they are free,” he says.

The upside is that one gets to choose whichever pallets they like since they originate from different countries, and the best are said to come from Europe and America.

As the pallets flow in, Gachari and his team work tirelessly to persuade a market that seems to be responding to the distinctness they bring to modern furniture. “The good thing about pallets is that there’s room for innovation and creativity. So we don’t just play with new designs and stick to them; we keep on evolving. Clients normally base their orders on the designs you have or ideas from the Internet and we customise our items to meet their expectations,” he says.

He targets the urban middle class, many of whom are young adults fascinated by his products as they look for idiosyncratic home furniture, and expatriates, whom, he says, have broad knowledge on pallets given that they originate from their home countries.

Edgy and creative

Gachari makes unconventional, edgy and artistic designs that could cost from Sh5,000 to Sh40,000. For instance a 4×6 bed will go for Sh8,000, 4×5 for Sh12,000, and 6×6 for Sh15,000. The quotation for customised products relies on the material and labour.

His aim with Khanwood Industries is to create a legacy and bring in returns. And, therefore, Gachari understands that working with skilled and competent technicians who share his vision is imperative to the business’ success.

“One of the key things that pallet work relies on is how innovative and creative you are. For me to give a design and someone else to see what I’m envisioning shows that I have the right people in my corner. I need someone who has a broad imagination, is artistic, creative and doesn’t work within rigidly defined lanes,” says Gachari.

Even though his company is so far doing well, it has had some low moments. The pallet furniture-making industry is growing and more players are coming, but that is not a problem for Gachari.

“My worry is that some people are compromising on quality. This is fuelled by the hunger to make a quick buck. They are not authentic and are soiling the market for those of us who are keen on quality assurance,” he says, adding that it is costly as it makes clients lose trust in the whole industry.

Another concern is fraudulent chaps who use other people’s products for marketing online. While the internet has been very instrumental in the flourishing of this industry, social media harbours unscrupulous individuals who give themselves credit for furniture designs stolen from their rightful owners’ digital portfolios.

Strong foundation

While this is cause for alarm, Gachari is determined to go above and beyond to strengthen his foundation in the business. A foundation, he says, was greatly nurtured by his parents who are entrepreneurs as well. “I may not have studied what I do right now but the college experience taught me how to manage credit, engage with my staff and clients and carry myself with professionalism,” he concludes.