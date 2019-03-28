Ten odd skin care regimens

There are a dozen remedies one can explore to achieve a smooth skin. While some are obvious, others may leave you surprised. Evelyn Makena outlines weird remedies some women swear by

1. Urine

Former Tahidi High actress, Jackie Matubia, popularly known as Jolene, recently caused a stir online when she admitted to using her morning urine to wash her face to get rid of breakouts. Believe it or not, pee works wonders in achieving a flawless skin.

In fact, chances are that you are already using skin care products that contain urine in synthetic form. Urine contains urea, which has the effect of soothing dry and itchy skin. Urea also has amazing ability to keep the skin moist, thus reversing the damaging effects of dehydrated skin.

2. Snake venom

The thought of lathering snake venom on the skin is in itself cringe worthy. But the end result will be worth the trouble. When infused into beauty products, venom clears puffiness, dark circles and wrinkles. Venom is a snake’s main form of defence.

The venom has the effect of paralysing the prey’s muscles. The ability to freeze muscles makes venom an anti-ageing wonder. Used in synthetic form, snake venom freezes wrinkles creating a smooth complexion. Acids found in the venom leave the skin looking plump and hydrated.

3. Semen facial

Add great skin to the list of things you knew semen could do. Yes, semen. It contains a powerful antioxidant known as sperminide that has an even greater effectiveness than Vitamin E.

The compound is believed to smooth skin, diminish wrinkles and prevent acne. Semen is also rich in protein and zinc both of which can tighten pores and slow the aging process. A word of caution in case you decide to slather semen on your face, the body fluid is capable of transmitting STIs.

4. Breast milk

Breast milk is not just good for the baby; it can effectively give you a flawless skin. It contains lauric acid, which can help treat acne owing to its antiviral and antifungal properties. Breast milk can also be used as a facial cleanser by applying it all over the face, then wiping it away using a clean towel.

5. Bee venom

Known as nature’s botox, bee venom relaxes skin muscles while sending more blood to the skin’s surface. This has the effect of stimulating collagen making the skin smoother and plumper.

Even Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has attested to the effectiveness of this remedy. Some years back, the duchess reportedly used bee facemask to slow down aging. Good thing is that you do not need to be stung to achieve a glowing skin. Purified form of bee venom is infused into some beauty products.

6. Goat’s milk

Goat’s milk has numerous skin care benefits. The milk is rich in lactic acid, which removes dead cells from the skin’s surface leaving it feeling smoother and looking younger. It contains vitamin A, which is effective in repairing damaged skin tissue. Additionally, the cream present in goat’s milk helps moisturise dry skin.

7. Aspirin

Besides being good at relieving pain and thinning blood, aspirin has more to offer. The drug contains salicylic acid that helps remove excess oil and get rid of dead cells on the skin. The acid is used in some skin care products, but one can make a DIY aspirin mask by crushing the tablets and mixing with water to make a paste, applying on the skin and rinsing it after 10 minutes.

8. Sex

One sure way of burning calories is by exercising that includes breaking a sweat during in between the sheets. Sex increases the flow of blood to the skin giving it a noticeable glow. What’s more, during an orgasm the body releases love hormone, oxytocin that counters the effects of stress hormone cortisol. This in turn decreases inflammation throughout the body including the skin.

9. Snail mucin

The slimy fluid that snails leave behind is no doubt disgusting. But mucin, the thick fluid that snails excrete to protect themselves is good for the skin. It hydrates, reduces wrinkles and scars and slows aging. When combined with aloe vera and silicon to make beauty products, the mucin promises a younger looking skin. Mucin helps heal dry skin by sealing in moisture.

10. Rice water

The next time you cook rice, don’t throw away the water! It turns out it’s one of the cheapest ways to pamper your skin and hair! Rice water contains vitamins, minerals and amino acids which are essential for beautiful skin, including ferulic acid, which is a great antioxidant, and allantoin, known for it’s anti-inflammatory properties. It can be used to treat acne, eczema and irritated skin. It is also used for cooling inflammations and burnt skin.