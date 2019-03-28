Court throws out case against Kemri

Njambi Wanjiku @NjambiCiiku

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has thrown out a petition that sought to compel Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) to pay all eligible workers extraneous allowances.

It also required that the workers be paid any other allowances they are entitled to receive backdated to the date other workers were given the benefits and to provide for retirees who were in the service at the said period.

The petition filed by Okiya Omtata and Wycliffe Nyakina alleged that payment of health risk allowances, health service allowance, non-practice allowance, health workers allowance and health workers’ extraneous allowances at the institute has been biased.

Separate suit

Responding to the petition, Peter Munge of MMC Africa Law, representing Kemri, said the petitioners are not and have never been employees of Kemri and as such their claim is speculative and also based on unfounded allegations. He also argued that a separate suit had been filed by the employees on the same cause of action.

In his judgment, Justice Stephen Radido ruled that even though the petitioners are not employees of Kemri, they had the right to file the petition as the issue of discrimination in remuneration is provided under Article 41 of the Constitution and is therefore a matter of public interest.

He also ruled that the court cannot deliver a judgment where another matter with similar issues is still pending to avoid inconsistencies and embarrassment for the court.