Britam set to anchor equity fund.

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Britam Financial Holdings has approved an anchor investment in Tiserin Capital, Africa’s first south-south private equity fund.

An anchor investor is the first investor which provides subsequent investors a degree of confidence. It is the company to take a first bite out of the investment. Once a company has the first investor, others feel assurance that others are willing to invest.

Tiserin Capital is a partnership between Britam and US-based CVG Capital LLC which focuses on real sector industries and targets investments in Eastern Africa, Mozambique and South Africa. Its agenda is to transform local industries by weaving partnerships between African companies and leading companies from emerging markets in Asia and Latin America.

The investment is set to revolutionise the region’s financial market given that it has the potential to support long-term investments in areas such as pension funds, insurance and other investments.

Benson Wairegi, Britam Financial Holdings chief executive officer, said the firm has remained a pacesetter on innovation and service in the sub-Saharan Africa region.“We are excited about this new partnership with Tiserin Capital that introduces us directly into the private equity space, an area with considerable potential in the region,” he said.

Innovative approach

Wairegi said Tiserin has developed an innovative approach that seeks to accelerate job creation and transform local industries, both so critical for countries like Kenya.

Tiserin Capital Chief Executive Officer German Vegarra, said the firm is delighted to have Britam as its partner. “We are impressed by Britam’s regional expansion, its push for innovation and the stamp of approval provided by leading investors such as IFC, Swiss-Re and AfricInvest,” he said.