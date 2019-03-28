Deal to offer vehicle buyers daily loan payments

Morris Aron @PeopleDailyKe

A financing arrangement between a vehicle dealer and a bank will now see Kenyans make daily payments towards owning a motor vehicle for business or for personal use, a first in the region.

Isuzu East Africa and Co-operative Bank yesterday announced that they had come together and formed a daily asset finance repayment solution to address challenges faced by customers who reconcile their profits and losses daily.

Customer base

“Our decision to partner with Co-op Bank was informed by their business DNA, dealing with our customer base, the SMEs, their deep understanding of customer cash generation; and experience with SME customers’ business cycles,” said Rita Kavashe, Isuzu EA managing director.

“We strongly believe that this partnership will enable SMEs grow their business without affecting their cash flow.” The partnership will offer customers an option to repay their loans on a daily basis in the process making it one of the easiest and most affordable way to own Isuzu pickups and trucks.

“Through this partnership between Isuzu and Co-op Bank, customers will get up to 95 per cent financing to purchase the vehicle of their choice, and in addition be given a whole two months to use the vehicle before they begin repaying the loan,” said Arthur Muchangi, Co-op Bank director for retail and business banking.

Generate cash

“This will give customers space to generate cash to service the loan, which is to be repaid over an extended period of five years every day. For those Isuzu customers who also wish to boost the working capital of their business, we are providing an additional loan of Sh300,000 to be repaid in 12 months.”

The offer comes with a comprehensive insurance package priced at 4.75 per cent of vehicle value that includes political violence and terrorism. In addition, insurance premium finance is available to allow customers to pay insurance premiums in easy installments. The partnership has currently financed Isuzu pickups and trucks worth Sh1.7 billion in two months with prospects to finance more assets for SMEs.