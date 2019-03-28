When the rain started beating coffee farmers

Once hailed as Kenya’s black gold when it was the source of income for many households in the 1970s, coffee fetched top dollar during that era attracting premium prices in international markets.

But the glory was short-lived when the industry suffered a big blow in late 1980s and 1990s following the introduction of Structural Adjustment Programme (SAPs) by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) geared at reducing Government funding of the agriculture sector.

SAPs led to dismantling of giant coffee farmers cooperative societies into economically unviable units. Cannibalising of societies discouraged economies of scale and destabilised the credit system.

What followed was rapid decline in production as some farmers uprooted the crop and shifted to other agriculture sub-sectors — mainly dairy and horticulture industries. Not even the repeal of various legislations such as Cooperative Act and Coffee Act 333 in 2001 could save the situation.

In recent years further review of laws and other reforms have failed to rev up production despite Kenyan coffee being much-sought-after commodity globally.

Between 2014 and 2017 the sector grew by 3.2 per cent compared to 36 per cent in Uganda, 16.3 per cent in Ethiopia (16.3 per cent) and Rwanda (17.6 per cent). On Kenya coffee growth rate was far below the average rate in Africa at 12.3 per cent.

“We are reputed globally for producing top quality Arabic coffee that always is highly sought by other countries and tops in terms of prices. The local beans fetch premium prices above the New York Coffee Exchange (NYCE) pricing,” Prof Joseph Kieyah Chairman of Coffee Sub-sector Implementation Committee told delegates at the ongoing 124th International Coffee Organisation in Nairobi.

When the Coffee Act Cap 333 was amended in 2001 it allowed entry of more players (marketers and millers) eating into the market share the then strong miller Kenya Planters’ Cooperative Union (KPCU) and Coffee Board of Kenya (CBK) that was in charge of marketing.

KPCU has since collapsed and CBK converted into a directorate under the Agriculture Food Authority.

As the wind of change blew through the industry, annual average productivity per coffee bush declining over the years to 2 kgs currently thus leading to general output reduction for the country to between 40,000 tonnes and 50,000 tonnes. This is largely attributable to the increase depletion of area under coffee to other economic sectors.

Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the ministry of agriculture Andrew Tuimur told People Daily that over the years area under coffee has decreased to 114,500 hectares currently from 170,000 hectares in 1987/88 production year.

“The reduction in area under coffee has equally led to decline in general production and thus make Kenya to lose its share in the international market,” said Dr Tuimur.

The highest peak of production was in 1983/84 year when the country produced 128,941 tonnes. Another high production of 128,926 tonnes was recorded in 1987/88 but since then output has nosedived to 39,000 tonnes in 2017/18.

Currently, Kenya produces between 750,000 and 800,000 50kg bags of clean coffee compared to Uganda’s one million and Ethiopia 7.6 million bags. And Rwanda records 280,000 bags despite being small player in the region.

Against the backdrop of falling production, Kenyan growers receive the least globally in terms of export earnings at 30 per cent way which is below 50 to 70 per cent what their counterparts in other African countries receive. In Brazil, Vietnam and Colombia farmers receive between 80 and 90 per cent of export price.

Coffee Research Institute (CRI) says the country inherited K7, SL28 and SL34 coffee varieties from the colonial government which are prone to Coffee Berry Disease and Coffee Leaf Rust.

“This has contributed to high cost of production as farmers are not able to buy farm inputs, like spraying chemicals and fertiliser,”said CRI director Elijah Gichuru.

He says the old varieties have been heavily affected by vagaries of the climate change thus leading to low production and income to growers.

Majority of coffee farmers’ cooperative societies are in dilapidated state adding up to high cost of processing the cherry coffee. The state of the facilities Government argues has contributed to escalation of corruption among cooperative leaders. In some institutions the leaders have been abusing the borrowing power leading to farmers incurring huge debts and losses as well.

Another impediment stifling growth of the sector is lack of clear succession plan which has discouraged youth from embracing coffee farming as the average age of a Kenyan coffee farmer is 60 years. Stakeholders are worried because the youth are venturing into other economic activities.

ICO, however, observes that Kenya has a room to increase productivity and reclaim its international market share by taming bottlenecks along the value chain. “We believe high productivity can be achieved by ensuring efficiency along the value chain. Even though land size is decreasing due to population increase and increased effects of climate change, players need to tame gaps hindering efficiency along the value chain,” says Jose Sette, ICO executive director during the ongoing Nairobi conference.

Low development

Tuimur said the industry is struggling to pick up even after Government enhanced attention owing to thus contributing to abject poverty among small-scale farmers and low development.

“Government has enacted various reforms on production, milling and marketing as part of reviving the industry. However, there is no meaningful impact out of the new changes,” said Tuimur.