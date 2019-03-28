Central Bank retains lending rate at 9 per cent

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK)’s Monetary Policy Committee has retained the benchmark lending rate at nine per cent for the fifth consecutive time since July 30, 2018 on account of low inflation, stable shilling and stable macro-economic environment.

Governor, Patrick Njoroge said yesterday overall inflation rate has remained low and that it will remain above the government target range mainly due to the prices of some food items.

“The month-on-month overall inflation remained within the target range in January and February 2019, largely due to stable food prices, lower electricity and fuel prices and muted demand-driven inflationary pressures,” he said in a statement.

Njoroge said non-food-non-fuel inflation remained below five per cent, indicating that demand pressures in the economy were muted.

He said the rise of international oil prices may exert moderate upward pressure on prices of fuel but remained optimistic that despite that the overall inflation is expected to remain within the target range partly due to adequate food supplies and lower electricity prices.

“The committee concluded that the current policy stance remains appropriate, and will continue to monitor any perverse response to its previous decisions. The committee, therefore, decided to retain the CBR (Central Bank Rate) at nine per cent,” he said

Benchmark lending

Retention of the benchmark lending rate was expected because of the six factors tracked, only one was negative, two were neutral and three were positive, with no changes since the last MPC meeting. Cytonn Investment predicted the retention, arguing that macro-economic environment is relatively stable.

Low global fuel prices, the stability of the Kenyan Shilling which has appreciated by 1.2 per cent in 2019 and recording a four-year high of Sh99.7 against the dollar and stable economic environment were some of the reasons they provided for retaining the rate.