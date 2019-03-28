Kenya set to enter Uganda beef market after 25 years

Kenya could soon begin accessing the Ugandan beef market after decades of deadlock. This follows the Kenya-Uganda business forum held in Mombasa yesterday where business community between the two countries struck several bilateral agreements.

Kenya’s Trade Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo said following fruitful discussions, “We have agreed on accessing the beef market in Uganda which we have not been able to access since 1994. They have finally agreed to open the market. This is good news.”

Business class

According to the PS, the business forum in Mombasa saw the business class discuss at length on various barriers that have been denying free trade in the region.

“Today we asked each other questions and we even realised that there are cases on our side we have been harsh on them and we agreed to streamline.”

Beside, the PS said they were able to reach several agreements which he said the only remaining bit was “implementation,” said Kiptoo.

“Our focus now should be on strengthening and expanding our market beyond East Africa having confirmed that Kenya and Uganda produce virtually similar products. We want to join with Southern and West Africa regions targeting a population of 800 million with a gross domestic product of Sh 1.4 trillion,” said the PS.

Uganda Traders Association Representative in Kenya William Kidima said trade relationship between the two neighbours has greatly improved over the last seven years after removal of many of the non-tariff barriers that had been cited to hinder trade.

He said the visit by President Yoweri Museveni will help address a few trade bottle necks like cargo dwell time which slow clearance of cargo at the port of Mombasa.

He said traders in Uganda will propose the adoption of pre-arrival processing of cargo which is contained in the Mombasa port charter.

“We are looking forward to Kenya allowing the pre-arrival clearance of cargo, three weeks before the arrival of the ship at the port, this will reduce cargo dwell time at the port thus reduce the cost of costs,” Kidima said.

Pre-arrival processing involves the (electronic) submission of the relevant cargo declaration data to the relevant authorities prior to the arrival (for import) or prior to departure (for export) of goods.

Kidima said the port of Mombasa still remains the preferred transit point for many of Ugandan traders because of the short distance compared to the port of Dar El Salam.

The traders’ representative said inefficiency and corruption still remain one of the threats to the future of the port of Mombasa and asked Kenya to continue with ongoing reforms at the port to improve efficiency.