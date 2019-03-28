Revoke Kamanda nomination, urge Jubilee leaders

Clement Kamau and Ruth Sein @PeopleDailyKe

Some Kiambu Jubilee Party leaders want the nomination of former Starehe MP Maina Kamanda as a legislator revoked for allegedly flouting its regulations.

They accused Kamanda of serving the interests of other parties in the name of supporting the Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga and fighting corruption. They claimed his recent association with Opposition politicians was widening the rift in Jubilee.

Led by former Ndeiya MCA Nelson Munga, the leaders called for the expulsion of Kamanda from the party and dismissed him as a traitor and an Opposition sympathiser out to wreck the party.

Meanwhile, Kenya Muslim National Advisory Council (Kemnac) has said the war on graft has lost focus and is being used as a campaign tool for the 2022 presidential election. The council said it was disappointed by continued politicising of the war on corruption.

Kemnac chair Sheikh Juma Ngao now wants President Uhuru Kenyatta to make good his threat of firing corrupt individuals in his administration to send a clear warning to those involved in the vice.

“The war on corruption has lost direction. We urge the President to fight graft head on without victimising anyone,’’ said Ngao.