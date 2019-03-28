Senators query digital revenue systems costs

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

A parliamentary committee has questioned the high expenditure by county governments in procuring computerised revenue collection management systems.

Senate ICT committee chaired by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi on Tuesday heard that counties could be losing millions of shillings through leakage despite acquiring high-tech equipment.

“Why are we paying so much for this automated system?” Senator Malachy Imana (Turkana) asked top Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) officials, who had appeared before the committee to present a reforms report on the county revenue management system.

CRA vice chair Humphrey Wattanga tabled a survey report on the implementation of the digitised revenue management systems of some counties.

The study that involved 15 counties last year shows Trans Nzoia spent the highest amount to implement the system at Sh79.1 million. Isiolo spent Sh64.2 million, Kwale (Sh57.8 million), Turkana (Sh35.9 million), Kisumu (Sh31 million) and Meru (Sh30 million).

Garissa had set aside Sh40 million for the same. Nairobi and Vihiga (Sh23 million each), Murang’a and Siaya (Sh20 million for both) and Kakamega Sh7 million.

Senator Moi and his colleagues questioned the logic of spending taxpayers’ money to digitise revenue collection yet counties do not meet their revenue targets.

Imana, Enoch Wambua (Kitui) and Abshiro Halake (nominated) wondered if county governments collect more revenue but declare less in their financial statements.

The lawmakers said counties should be compelled to use cost effective and efficient revenue collection systems.