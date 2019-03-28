A toast to female trailblazers

Evelyn Makena @evemake_g

In a ceremony led by the First Lady, Margaret Kenyatta, at the Kenya School of Government, Kenyans from different walks of life converged to celebrate pioneer women and transformers as part of the International Women’s Day (IWD) commemoration.

The event’s main highlight was launch of a new book, Pioneers and Transformers: The Journey of Women Trailblazers in Kenya.

Published by the Kenya YearBook under the Ministry of Information Communication and Technology in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs, the book features stories of 200 women who have inspired change and broken barriers in various spheres.

Among them are Dr Betty Gikonyo, co-founder and CEO, The Karen Hospital; Dr Jenniffer Riria, founding member and former CEO of Kenya Women Finance Trust; and Prof Miriam Were, an award-winning Public Health Advocate, among many others.

The First Lady lauded women at the forefront of offering various solutions to community challenges through innovation in line with this year’s IWD theme of Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change.

Also launched was a curriculum for women in leadership, which was prepared by the Ministry of Public Service Youth and Gender Affairs, UN Women, Kenya School of Government and Echo Network Africa and aims at building capacity for women in leadership.