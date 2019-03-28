NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

DPP loses bid to halt re-testing of fertiliser

Nancy Gitonga March 28, 2019
2,416 Less than a minute
Fertilizer
Fertilizer. Photo/Courtesy

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has lost a bid to halt the sampling and re-testing of fertiliser for the third time.

On Tuesday, High Court judge Daniel Ogemba dismissed the application in a criminal case against former Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) managing director Charles Ongwae and eight others.

He said the re-testing of fertiliser suspected to contain mercury is not merited before him, having disallowed the same in February.

“This court lacks jurisdiction to hear and review the order of the magistrate issued on January 15, having dismissed a similar application,” said Ogemba.

Show More

Related Articles

March 28, 2019
2,568

A toast to female trailblazers

March 28, 2019
2,503

Open letter to the new Chinese envoy

March 28, 2019
2,501

Sun, sand and chilled beer fiesta

March 28, 2019
2,565

30,000 in custody unable to raise bail