DPP loses bid to halt re-testing of fertiliser

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has lost a bid to halt the sampling and re-testing of fertiliser for the third time.

On Tuesday, High Court judge Daniel Ogemba dismissed the application in a criminal case against former Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) managing director Charles Ongwae and eight others.

He said the re-testing of fertiliser suspected to contain mercury is not merited before him, having disallowed the same in February.

“This court lacks jurisdiction to hear and review the order of the magistrate issued on January 15, having dismissed a similar application,” said Ogemba.