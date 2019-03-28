Sonko dismisses petition seeking to eject him

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has dismissed a petition filed by a city lawyer seeking to declare him unfit to hold public office.

In documents filed in court, Sonko termed lawyer Boniface Nyamu’s application petition as an abuse of court process.

Sonko was responding to an application by Nyamu who sued him claiming that he has engaged in various acts of gross misconduct hence a let down to the people of Nairobi.

When the matter came up for mention before High Court judge James Makau yesterday, he allowed the defence team to file more documents before the hearing of the case on June 12.

The governor also wants the court to dismiss the matter saying it onstitutes generalised anecdotal allegations that are largely hearsay.

He said there is no evidence that Nyamu is a registered voter in any polling station in the 17 constituencies in Nairobi.

“I also have neither proof nor evidence that the petitioner voted for me during the August 8, 2017 General Election contrary to his allegations,” said Sonko.

In his petition, Nyamu listed several instances in which Sonko acted inconsistently under the Leadership and Integrity Act.

He has informed the court that unless it intervenes, Sonko will continue to make decisions to the detriment of residents of Nairobi.