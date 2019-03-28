First Lady fetes women innovators

PSCU @PeopleDailyKe

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta yesterday commended women and girls who have come up with innovative ideas that continue to transform lives.

She said innovations that bring change are key to removing structural barriers that have in the past hindered women and girls from realising their full potential.

She said it is through innovations that the country will address gender inequalities that slow down the achievement of national development goals.

“Innovation unlocks opportunities by placing people at the heart of development and programs that empower their lives,” she said.

The First Lady spoke at the Kenya School of Government in Kabete, Nairobi county, during celebrations to mark International Women’s Day. The day was specifically set aside to mark the celebrations locally.

The annual event is usually celebrated globally on March 8 and this year’s theme was Think Equal, Build Smart and Innovate for Change.

The theme places innovation at the centre of development especially the role played by women innovators and the impact of their innovations on gender equality and women empowerment.

The First Lady cited various innovations that have transformed households and communities in Kenya such as M-Pesa and the Kenya Women’s Finance Trust’s mobile banking solutions.

She said these innovations have unlocked opportunities for millions of women in the rural areas across the country. “Tele-medicine has saved many lives of mothers and children in hard-to-reach remote areas,” she said.

She applauded Kenyan women and girls who have come up with helpful interventions using the Internet, mobile telephony and other emerging technologies.

“I especially want to recognise the school girls who came up with sensors for explosive devices; girls who produced mobile Apps to fight Female Genital Mutilation; and girls who developed sensors to alert and avert human wildlife conflict, amongst others. You have made us proud,” said added.

During the function, the First Lady launched the first edition of a book titled, “Pioneers and Transformers: The Journey of Women Trailblazers in Kenya.”

The book celebrates the achievements and the journeys of women as mothers, wives, entrepreneurs, teachers, doctors, activist, conservationists and politicians.

Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet secretary Margaret Kobia said her ministry will continue to strengthen the policy framework to advance gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Other speakers included ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and Canada’s High Commissioner to Kenya Lisa Stadelbauer.

